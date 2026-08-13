112 incident
Malaga 112: 43-year-old man found dead at the fairground
The National Police have ruled out the involvement of third parties in his death, but the autopsy results are still pending
A 43-year-old man was found dead in the early hours of Thursday morning at the Malaga fairgrounds.
SUR has confirmed that the discovery ... happened at around 1.10am, when the emergency services received a call reporting an unconscious man in the area.
A medical team, the Local and the National Police rushed to the scene. All they could do upon arrival, however, was to confirm the man's death.
The forensic and legal team have removed the body, in accordance with protocol.
Although the exact cause of death is pending the autopsy results, the police have not launched an investigation, having ruled out the involvement of third parties.