Malaga Chamber of Commerce recognises international ambitions of local companies

Group photo of authorities and award winners at the I Gala del Exportador awards in Malaga.

Cristina Vallejo 17/06/2026 a las 13:49h.

Malaga province continues to break its own export records. Based on the latest figures, 2026 could deliver a fifth consecutive all-time high.

The Malaga Chamber of Commerce celebrated the international success of the province's businesses on Tuesday evening at the I Gala del Exportador.

Around 200 people attended the event, including exporting companies, international trade professionals and public officials such as regional economy minister and Andalusian regional government spokesperson Carolina España, regional employment minister Rocío Blanco and Malaga provincial authority deputy president Francisca Caracuel. All three highlighted the importance of institutional support in strengthening the international presence of Andalusian businesses.

España described exports as "a fundamental driver of the business transformation" taking place in Malaga and across Andalucía.

"The industrial sector is growing significantly, although agriculture is the leader. We are diversifying our markets. While the European market is the most established, we are growing in Asia, especially in China. Our top ten export destinations span four continents," she said.

España stressed the importance of exporting regularly and establishing a strong presence in the market.

Caracuel outlined the provincial authority's support network for exporters, highlighting initiatives such as Sabor a Málaga and Málaga de Moda.

The event at Finca La Tosca, hosted by comedian Miguel Ángel Martín, aims to become a flagship annual gathering celebrating and promoting the internationalisation of Malaga's business community.

The evening also marked the third anniversary of HUB Málaga Export, a business network created by the Malaga Chamber of Commerce to support companies as they expand abroad, encourage collaboration and create new business opportunities.

The network now brings together 55 companies from 15 economic sectors with operations in 124 countries. Together they generate annual turnover of more than 750 million euros, 64 per cent of which comes from exports, and employ more than 3,300 people directly.

President of the Malaga Chamber of Commerce José Carlos Escribano highlighted the institution's role as an ally of businesses and the importance of internationalisation as an engine of growth.

"Internationalisation is no longer a matter of sectors, but of ambition. In Malaga, we have companies from all sectors that have much to contribute to the world. At the Chamber, we work to support them on this path, opening doors, finding opportunities and providing tools that allow them to compete in international markets," Carlos Escribano said.

The Chamber considers internationalisation "one of the main drivers of competitiveness and growth" for businesses in Malaga.

Escribano also described the Chamber as "a modern institution, full of colour rather than black and white". He also pointed out that the chamber network operates in 44 countries, providing businesses with support and improving efficiency as they expand overseas.

Awards

The inaugural gala also recognised Malaga companies that have made an outstanding contribution to promoting the province internationally through the 2026 HUB Málaga Export awards.

Natural biocide producer Fumihogar won the breaking boundaries award in recognition of its presence in more than 50 countries and its success in operating in "particularly challenging markets" outside the EU.

CEO Carlos Cintora accepted the award, admitting that exporting had once seemed "almost impossible", but said the support of the Chamber had helped make it a reality.

The global footprint award went to LY Company Group, whose products aim to reduce the environmental impact of single-use packaging.

CEO Curro Rodríguez received the award for building "a strong international structure" with operations in more than 34 countries. He said that Spain offers too little training in exporting and said successful international business depends on empathy and understanding other cultures.

The export excellence award went to Aninver Development Partners: a global consultancy recognised for its "outstanding export performance", expansion into new international markets and sustained overseas growth in recent years.

CEO José María de la Maza accepted the award and thanked both the Chamber of Commerce and the multilateral development organisations and consultants his company works with around the world.