Malaga chain ML Hoteles invests 15 million euros in transforming two Fuengirola hotels

Photo of one of the junior suites at the ML Yaramar hotel in Fuengirola.

Pilar Martínez 19/06/2026 a las 11:43h.

Malaga-based hotel group ML Hoteles is giving two flagship properties a major upgrade: the Ángela and the Yaramar hotels in Fuengirola, both set right on the beachfront.

The two hotels have been operating for 50 and 25 years, respectively. Managing director and CEO José Carlos Escribano said the group has invested more than 15 million euros over the past six years to reposition both assets in the market.

He said that the work goes far beyond refurbishing rooms, communal areas and outdoor spaces. "We have carried out a full repositioning, with major investment in digitalisation, internal and external processes, and corporate social responsibility," he explained.

The figures highlight the scale of the change. The group has moved from around 1,000 beds across roughly 500 rooms to a portfolio where junior suites now account for 20% of capacity. This shift aims to attract a higher-spending customer segment, alongside new services designed for these guests.

ML Hoteles has also transformed its sales model. Where tour operators once handled 95% of bookings, direct sales now account for 35%. Escribano expects that figure to reach 50% within five years. Another key change from the investment strategy sees both hotels remain open all year round.

Escribano outlined the expansion of the Ángela hotel, which has grown from 263 to 279 rooms, with junior suites making up 20% of the total. At the Yaramar, the group has gone in the opposite direction, reducing room numbers so that the top two floors now feature exclusively junior suites. The hotel has moved from 242 rooms down to 224.

The Yaramar completed its renovation phase in March, following work that began in 2025 and totalled six million euros. The upgrade covered a full refurbishment of rooms and key communal areas, including the pool, relaxation spaces and new dining and leisure areas.

The project strengthens the hotel's connection with its surroundings and the local public. "In this new phase, we have opened some spaces to non-residents, such as Bar Patio, where guests can enjoy coffee or snacks at street level, and Yarabar, which offers cocktails in an elegant setting with sea views," Escribano said. The hotel has also introduced the Rivera beach bar.

The Ángela hotel has stood as a landmark of hospitality in the Costa del Sol since its opening in 1974. "Over the years, we have continuously refurbished it to keep it at the forefront of the sector, adapting it to the needs and expectations of guests. That ongoing evolution has turned it into a leading hotel in the province of Malaga, combining tradition and modernity," Escribano said.

The full renovation and expansion of the Ángela, which required a nine-millio-euro investment, took place in three phases. The first phase expanded communal areas such as the pool, kitchen, dining room and lounges. The second phase redesigned all 279 rooms and added an indoor pool for winter guests. The final phase focused on 36 junior suites of around 55 square metres, each with a private terrace and sea views, as well as a 250-seat events hall, allowing the hotel to enter the conference and meetings market.

It also added a rooftop terrace bar with a pool, expanding its leisure offer and providing views over Fuengirola and the Mediterranean.

The group's workforce (310 employees) receives ongoing training and benefits from work–life balance policies that have earned it family responsible company (EFR) certification. "We have an unwavering commitment to balancing the professional, family and personal lives of our employees," Escribano stated.

"We treat employee wellbeing as a top priority, which shows in our 35-measure programme covering job quality, flexible working arrangements, family support, personal and professional development and equal opportunities," he said.

As part of its new strategy, the group has also broadened its target markets beyond its traditional core, the UK and Nordic countries. "We are now focusing strongly on Belgium, the Netherlands, France and other mid-range European markets," the CEO stated.