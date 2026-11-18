The regional government of Andalucía and the Port of Malaga are to sound out ferry operators about restarting a direct sea link between Malaga and ... Ceuta. The two bodies have agreed to consult the industry to gauge commercial interest in a route that first operated briefly in 1992 and ran its last services towards the end of the 1990s.

Regional minister for development and transport Mario Muñoz-Atanet and head of the Malaga port authority Carlos Rubio held a working meeting to discuss both the operational options and the strategic opportunities that a direct connection could bring for freight and passenger traffic between the two shores.

Through this market consultation, they hope to establish commercial and technical foundations to attract the private investment that would make the route viable.

Fares and subsidies

The consultation forms part of a roadmap launched in October 2026, when the regional governments of Andalucía and Ceuta agreed to work towards restoring the direct route and examine the possibility of offering a 25 per cent discount on tickets to the Spanish territory in Africa.

Meanwhile, the local ruling team in Ceuta has awarded a contract for a feasibility study to determine whether the future service could operate entirely with private funding or would need public support.

If the project goes ahead, it would revive a sea link that operated in the 1990s. In October 1999, Buquebús launched a high-speed service between the ports of Malaga and Ceuta, using fast vessels such as the HSC Catalonia L.

Unlike the successful link with Melilla, all attempts to establish a regular passenger ferry service between Malaga and Ceuta have consistently faced significant difficulties in coming to fruition.

Earlier attempts date back to the 1980s, when the Menorca, a vessel with capacity for 200 passengers, operated the route. The crossing took four and a half hours, but the service lasted only a few months. Poor promotion and frequent cancellations were among the factors behind its short life.

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