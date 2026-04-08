Malaga car and motorcycle registrations soar despite economic uncertainty

Chus Heredia Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 12:09 Share

The automotive sector in Malaga province is experiencing a significant surge at the start of 2026, seemingly unaffected by the economic uncertainty stemming from the conflict in the Middle East and rising fuel prices.

The phenomenon is widespread throughout Spain, but particularly pronounced in the province. Among the factors contributing to this growth are the rise of car rental and leasing services, as well as the previously postponed decision by individuals to retire their older vehicles in the context of restricted traffic (such as low-emission zones) and government subsidies.

Two weeks ago, the Spanish cabinet pproved the Auto+ programme, which offers incentives of up to 5,000 euros. It is the successor to the Moves III plan.

Neither the international context nor inflation is slowing down a sector that already posted spectacular records in 2025. Almost 70% of new cars are hybrids, electric or gas-powered. Among the most popular models are the Dacia Sandero, the Seat Ibiza and the Toyota C-HR. By brand, Toyota finishes the quarter as the leader, with 27,512 units, far ahead of Renault.

14 and up is the average age of the car fleet in Malaga province

The average age of the vehicle fleet in Malaga province exceeds 14 years. The Malaga automotive association (AMA) reports growth in all segments: private buyers, electric vehicles, businesses, etc.

The total number of passenger cars and SUVs registered in Malaga in the first quarter reached 8,492 units, representing a year-on-year increase of 23.14%. Private sales reached 4,953, a rise of 22.24%. Rental agencies registered 1,521 units during this period (up 60.86%) and commercial vehicles accounted for 711 registrations. Purely electric vehicles saw a 36.35% increase, with 784 sales.

8,429 vehicles were registered in the province in the first quarter

According to Malaga dealerships' representative Carlos Oliva, the challenges of 2026 are market uncertainty, fuel costs and the transition to electric vehicles. "We strongly demand direct aid from the government to safeguard jobs. As a proactive response, we are maintaining the Feria Virtual Salón Motor Málaga 2026," he stated in a letter to workshops and member companies.

4,172 motorcycles were sold in Malaga in the first quarter

It is no surprise that the motorcycle market in Malaga is also performing well. In this regard, only Madrid and Barcelona surpass Malaga. The first quarter recorded the sale of a total of 4,172 motorcycles, representing well over a quarter of the Andalusian market share.

"Despite the positive registration figures in recent months, given the current international context, marked by high uncertainty in energy markets, Anesdor maintains a cautious outlook for the coming months. Although the motorcycle and light vehicle market has proven to be particularly resilient in recent crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the international context could affect the economy, and therefore the sector. This includes logistical and component supply issues, as well as the potential volatility of raw materials, which would impact final costs," head of the motorcycle association José María Riaño said.