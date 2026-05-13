Malaga 112: lorry driver tests positive for cocaine after colliding with broken-down school bus carrying 14 children

SUR 13/05/2026 a las 07:45h.

The Guardia Civil's traffic unit in Malaga are investigating a lorry driver for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and colliding with a school bus carrying 14 children, two teachers and a driver.

The incident happened in March and the driver tested positive for cocaine.

At the time of the collision, the bus had broken down and the driver had stationed it on the right shoulder of the motorway. The vehicle was partially blocking the right lane.

A lorry travelling on the same road collided with the side of the bus, causing significant material damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police observed that the lorry driver was showing symptoms of being under the influence of psychotropic substances. The positive cocaine result led to an investigation.

According to the Penal Code, this constitues a crime against road safety. The prison sentence is usually three to six months, with fines of six to 12 months and community service of 31 to 90 days. In addition, the defendant is disqualified from driving for one to four years.