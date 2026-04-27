Malaga 112: car transporter driver tests positive for cannabis and cocaine after road accident

SUR Monday, 27 April 2026, 13:04 Share

The Guardia Civil in Malaga province are investigating a car transporter driver who ran off the road on 2 March. Subsequent drug tests gave positive reults for cannabis and cocaine.

The results were later confirmed at a laboratory. In addition, the driver showed visible symptoms of being under the influence of psychotropic substances and drugs.

The police are now investigating him for a crime against road safety.