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Photo from the A-7 cameras at kilometre point 1010 in Malaga province.
112 incident

Malaga 112: burning vehicle forces closure of A-7 motorway lane near Benalmádena

The incident caused a five-kilometre traffic jam in the direction of Mijas

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Monday, 30 March 2026, 17:25

The main incident among several that marked Holy Monday on Malaga province's roads involved a burning vehicle on the A-7 motorway near Benalmádena.

The incident happened at kilometre 1004, forcing the closure of the right lane and causing more than five kilometres of traffic jams in the direction of Mijas.

Traffic jams also formed on the A-7 near San Pedro Alcántara, this time due to the usual traffic in the area. In Malaga, drivers reported tailbacks on the MA-20 at the entrance to the city due an accident in the Carlos Haya tunnel (officially named Ortega Prados).

In the first phase of the traffic authorities' (DGT) Easter operation, 4.3 million journeys are expected nationwide. They are likely to cause traffic jams in major cities. The second phase of this operation, which begins on Wednesday, is even more significant than the first in terms of number of journeys.

In Malaga province, the roads with the heaviest traffic these days usually are the A-357, A-45, A-7, A-92, A-92M, AP-46, AP-7 and MA-20.

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surinenglish Malaga 112: burning vehicle forces closure of A-7 motorway lane near Benalmádena

Malaga 112: burning vehicle forces closure of A-7 motorway lane near Benalmádena