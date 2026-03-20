Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo of the unhitched lorry on the A-7 in Malaga province. Tráfico
Traffic

Costa del Sol traffic: lorry breakdown causes five-kilometre tailback on A-7 motorway

The incident on Friday morning happened near Fuengirola, in the direction of Malaga city

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Friday, 20 March 2026, 14:36

An unhitched lorry caused a five-kilometre traffic jam on the A-7 motorway in Malaga province on Friday morning. The incident happened in the right lane near Fuengirola.

According to sources, the vehicle was still blocking the road at 12.30pm.

The traffic authorities have confirmed that there were no injuries.

This is the second lorry breakdown on the A-7 to disrupt traffic in the area this week.

The previous incident happened at around 8.15am on Wednesday. It forced the left lane near La Cala de Mijas to close, causing up to five kilometres of traffic jams in the direction of Cadiz. Traffic had returned to normal by 11am.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Vélez-Málaga joins Malaga metropolitan transport consortium: bus fares to drop by 80 per cent from 1 May
  2. 2 US citizens in Malaga: Register to vote for 2026 midterms at local drop-in sessions
  3. 3 Vélez-Málaga town hall unveils plans for five-star camping resort
  4. 4 New cycle and pedestrian path opens in Cártama: phase 2 of A-7052 route complete
  5. 5 Candlelit concert welcomes Azamara cruise guests to St Michael's Cave in Gibraltar
  6. 6 Torremolinos launches new initiative to support personal growth of women
  7. 7 Mijas Toastmasters head to Seville for next round of annual speech contest
  8. 8 Voodoo human trafficking gang leader operating in Malaga jailed for 100 years
  9. 9 Bikers club celebrates ten years with charity open day
  10. 10 Andino Gastrobar: a culinary journey through Latin America

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol traffic: lorry breakdown causes five-kilometre tailback on A-7 motorway

Costa del Sol traffic: lorry breakdown causes five-kilometre tailback on A-7 motorway