Costa del Sol traffic: lorry breakdown causes five-kilometre tailback on A-7 motorway

Photo of the unhitched lorry on the A-7 in Malaga province.

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Friday, 20 March 2026, 14:36 Share

An unhitched lorry caused a five-kilometre traffic jam on the A-7 motorway in Malaga province on Friday morning. The incident happened in the right lane near Fuengirola.

According to sources, the vehicle was still blocking the road at 12.30pm.

The traffic authorities have confirmed that there were no injuries.

This is the second lorry breakdown on the A-7 to disrupt traffic in the area this week.

The previous incident happened at around 8.15am on Wednesday. It forced the left lane near La Cala de Mijas to close, causing up to five kilometres of traffic jams in the direction of Cadiz. Traffic had returned to normal by 11am.