British travel association declares comeback of traditional beach holidays

On the final day of the WTM (World Travel Market) in London, optimism was rife. There was no doubt about it: the Costa del Sol ... and Andalusian destinations have proved a hit in the UK.

In its 2026-27 report on holiday habits, the ABTA (association of British travel agents) says that the classic sun-and-beach holiday is consolidating its long-standing dominance to become the key attraction that once again positions Spain as the undisputed number one destination for British tourists over the next 12 months.

The study, based on a survey of 2,082 adults in the UK, confirms the resilience of the British market, with overseas travel continuing to rise despite the macroeconomic climate. This is driven by the popularity of traditional beach holidays, which are enjoying a renewed surge in among the British following periods of fluctuation.

The ABTA reports that coastal tourism remains the most popular type of holiday among all those analysed and is the key factor in Spain retaining its top position as the UK's favourite travel destination. In fact, the report paints an optimistic picture for the province of Malaga, highlighting that the combination of a strong brand, a mature coastal offering and a proven ability to provide sun and beaches for almost ten months a year positions the Costa del Sol and the Mediterranean coastline as a whole "in an unbeatable competitive position compared to other emerging destinations".

These figures also indicate that Spain is pulling further ahead of its competitors in terms of planning for the British outbound market. The figures speak for themselves regarding the popularity of Spanish destinations, with the Costa del Sol occupying a top-three position.

The report reveals that the percentage of Britons who say they have visited Spain in the last 12 months stands at 36%, an increase of 4% compared with the previous year's figures. Looking ahead to the next 12 months, Spanish destinations remain at the top of the travel plans for 26% of those surveyed.

Strength of UK demand

Head of the ABTA Mark Tanzer said that the figures demonstrate the strength of British demand for tried-and-tested European destinations. "The desire for peace of mind, combined with tour operators' ability to tailor packages to tight budgets, is driving the shift towards packaged holidays and established coastal destinations," he stated.

Among these, the map of preferences points to destinations in southern Spain, such as the Costa del Sol, where the search for sunshine, good weather and transport links takes precedence. "Guaranteed weather, hotel infrastructure and a comprehensive range of leisure activities continue to place the southern coasts of Spain at the forefront of mass European demand," the study states.

The report attributes this upturn to the strategic value of nearby Mediterranean destinations such as the Andalusian coast, which are once again playing the "safety card", which is of high value in times of global geopolitical uncertainty such as the present. These areas "are attracting demand that has shifted away from destinations affected by uncertainty or travel problems caused by geopolitical conflicts in other regions of the East".

Furthermore, the report details the specific weight of each type of holiday and analyses how budgets are distributed among different consumer profiles. This analysis reveals that, although city breaks have seen a general upturn in the national total, the traditional beach holiday model "retains massive popularity: 57% of family holidays for the 2026-27 season are sun-and-beach holidays".

However, the country's economic climate is driving changes in the way people plan or book their holidays. Although 70% of adults in the UK say they intend to travel abroad in the next 12 months, holidays will be booked less well in advance.

The study explains: "Due to the cost of living, 32% plan to increase their travel budget, compared with 34% last year, and the proportion of people who have already booked an international trip has fallen slightly to 46%, compared with 48% in the previous report, highlighting the trend towards booking closer to the flight date."

A complex financial environment

The UK is currently facing weak economic growth and a complex financial environment. GDP grew by 1.1% in 2024 and 1.4% in 2025, but the forecast for 2026 has fallen to 0.4%. Added to this is the fact that inflation, far from moderating, has rebounded, rising from 2.5% in 2024 to 3.4% in 2025, with a forecast now widely accepted that it could rise to 4% by 2026, well above the Bank of England's 2% target.

Consequently, the British have opted to seek specialist advice to ensure there are no financial surprises during their stay at sun and beach destinations.

With that in mind, the report warns of an increase in package holidays. Specifically, it states that 63% of respondents who travel abroad opt for a package holiday, which is 2% higher than in the previous report. The study puts the proportion of air or coastal holidaymakers who book their holidays through a travel agent at 38%, 4% higher than in the previous survey.

Even more surprising is that digital natives (young people in the 18 to 24 age group) have also started to use the services of travel agencies, their share rising by 6% to 35%. These figures show that price is a key factor in the equation.

It is also interesting to note that the travel confidence index in the report suggests that travel is becoming a top priority for the British, with a positive balance of 50 points, despite the uncertainties and operational challenges arising from the introduction of new border controls, such as the EES system in Europe.

The willingness to travel remains undiminished. Furthermore, the trend towards travelling even outside the peak season is becoming more established. The study confirms changes in travel schedules that directly benefit destinations with long sunny seasons, such as the coast of Malaga and Andalucía. Specifically, it highlights the 'Super September' trend, which points to growing demand for international holidays in September and early autumn. This period is clearly beginning to align with British tourists' preferences: milder temperatures, more competitive prices and better services due to lower visitor numbers.

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