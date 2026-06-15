Land train overturns in Malaga town injuring 17 people

Enrique Miranda 15/06/2026 a las 13:58h.

A tourist land train overturned in the town of Cártama on Saturday night, leaving 17 people injured, among them several children. According to sources, none of the injuries were serious.

The incident happened when one of the train cars overturned while turning at a crossing shortly after 9.30pm. The service was part of the Ruta de la Tapa y el Cóctel festival.

According to the emergency services, 17 people sustained injuries, including several children between the ages of five and 17. The vehicle was carrying approximately 30 people.

Three children and one adult required a hospital transfer.

As SUR has learnt, the vehicle involved was one of the land trains, known as 'cochinitas'. For the celebration of the tapas route, the land train ran free of charge to encourage residents to join the festival.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

In addition to the emergency personnel, several residents also assisted the injured passengers.

The authorities suspended the land train services for the rest of Saturday night and throughout Sunday.

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