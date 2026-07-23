The heat is sending temperatures soaring: where in Malaga will it be hottest?

The land breeze will send temperatures soaring in Malaga this Thursday. So much so that temperatures across much of the province will exceed 40 degrees.

For this reason, the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has issued an orange-level warning (moderate risk), particularly for the Guadalhorce valley and the Costa del Sol - which also includes the capital - for today, and which will remain in force until Friday.

Where are the highest temperatures expected this Thursday? According to Aemet’s forecasts, temperatures will peak in the interior of the province, particularly in the Guadalhorce area. Pizarra is expected to record the highest temperatures, reaching 45 degrees - around 6 pm, according to estimates - and from 2 pm onwards it will remain above 40 degrees.

Temperatures will also reach 44 degrees in Álora, Cártama and Coín. Another town where very hot weather is also expected is Alhaurín el Grande, where forecasts suggest temperatures will remain at 42 degrees, whilst in Antequera the maximum temperature forecast for 23 July is 40 degrees.

Below 40º

Meanwhile, in Torremolinos and Ronda, the met office does not expect temperatures to exceed 38 degrees (apart from at specific times), and the same applies to Malaga city.

Marbella is among the places where the heat will be slightly less intense; according to the forecasts, it will reach a maximum temperature of 34 degrees on Thursday, while in the Axarquía region, temperatures will not exceed 37 degrees.