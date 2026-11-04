An hour of rain forces yet another repair to the recently upgraded roads in Archidona

Archidona has once again had to call on the Malaga North-East public works machinery consortium to repair the damage caused by September’s downpour ... on various rural roads within the municipal area. According to the council, that downpour dumped more than 65 litres of rain in approximately one hour and caused significant damage to some of the sections that had recently been repaired.

The work is in response to that storm, which occurred before the subsequent rains in October. The council reported on the 15th that repairs were underway, having requested emergency works to restore the road to a passable condition. Routine maintenance and upkeep work had been completed just over a month before that announcement.

Floodwater has once again caused damage to roads providing access to farms, homes and estates. Repairing these roads will restore passable conditions across a rural network that is essential for residents’ journeys and for agricultural activity, where the deterioration of the road surface hinders traffic flow.

The work announced by the town hall cover various areas, ranging from the vicinity of the connection with the cooperative to parts of Las Lagunillas. At these locations, machinery is being used to repair the damaged surfaces, restoring the ground’s stability and improving traffic conditions.

Restoring stability

During the repair work described in the council’s announcement, workers used around 15 lorries of crushed aggregate each day. This material is spread over the damaged sections and then watered and compacted, a process designed to restore stability to the road surfaces affected by the rain.

On 15 October, councillor Julián Morales Mateo visited several sites to check the condition of the roads and the progress of the work. The visit was arranged after the council had informed the consortium of the need for further action, despite the fact that the scheduled maintenance had been completed weeks before the storm.

The new repair work is of an exceptional nature and, as explained by the local authority, will be carried out using the working days allocated to the Malaga provincial council for dealing with emergencies and situations of this kind. This arrangement enables the work to be carried out without the town hall having to bear the cost of the new intervention.

The storm affected the road maintenance programme in the following way: where the machinery had already completed its work, additional material had to be brought in and compacted again. The aim of this second round of work is to repair the access roads damaged during that incident in September.