Costa del Sol hoteliers have launched an initiative to call on the country's future central government to provide infrastructure and services that would align ... with the rate at which Malaga province is growing.

Under the slogan 'Toca mirar por Málaga', Aehcos (the Costa del Sol hoteliers' association) has set out six challenges considered key not only to ensuring that Malaga's main industry can remain competitive, but also to improving the lives of residents.

According to Aehcos, "residents and tourists share the same needs and challenges; therefore, investing in infrastructure, resources and services presents an opportunity to improve the living conditions of the people of Malaga while, at the same time, strengthening the destination's competitiveness".

The association states that population and tourism growth must be accompanied by significant investment and spatial planning capable of meeting the needs of the population and the various economic sectors, promoting a balanced and sustainable model of development.

José Luque, president of Aehcos, says: "What the people of Malaga need is the same as what tourism needs." He points out that in recent decades, "almost without realising it, we have been losing our quality of life in our day-to-day lives. It is becoming increasingly difficult to access essential services such as water, electricity, housing and efficient transport, and on top of that there is the progressive deterioration of our beaches and shortcomings in sanitation." For this reason, he believes it is time to call on the future Spanish government "to make Malaga and the Costa del Sol a priority. It is time to look out for Malaga".

The initiative will be rolled out through a social media communication strategy that will progressively address each of the six identified areas: electricity capacity, access to housing, transport, water, territorial balance and coastal improvement, including the completion of the Senda Litoral.

The aim of this initiative is "to raise awareness of the importance of anticipating the needs arising from growth and to promote planning and investment that will enable Malaga to maintain its capacity to create jobs, attract business projects and offer opportunities to its residents".

The campaign will feature a range of creative materials linking each need to everyday situations, aiming to foster a greater understanding of the challenges and the importance of working towards shared solutions.

All of this is part of a constructive approach through which Aehcos aims to open a dialogue on the future of the province, "highlighting its strengths and emphasising the actions needed to ensure that Malaga remains an attractive place to live, work, start a business and visit".

The six major challenges they have set for the new government, which they consider fundamental to the province's development, begin with the need to expand and modernise the electricity infrastructure to meet new energy demands, facilitate residential development, promote business projects and ensure that economic growth is not constrained by grid limitations.

Next, they highlight the housing issue, focusing on the need to increase the supply of affordable and social housing, enabling people who live and work in Malaga to build their lives in the province. "This issue is particularly relevant for sectors such as tourism, whose activity also depends on the availability of housing for its workers," Aehcos states.

Transport, road and rail links represent another key priority. "Traffic congestion, particularly at certain points along the Costa del Sol, highlights the importance of improving transport infrastructure and providing efficient alternatives for daily journeys," hoteliers say, adding that adequate transport links help reduce journey times, facilitate access to work and improve the experience for both residents and visitors.

Water remains a strategic resource for the future of Malaga. According to Aehcos, safeguarding the water supply through new infrastructure, long-term planning and efficient water resource management is essential for households, economic activity and the sustainability of the region. This is a proposal in which hoteliers call for infrastructure, services and opportunities to be made available to all the municipalities in the province.

Finally, Aehcos highlights the need to invest in improving beaches and coastlines, alongside coastal protection. In this campaign, Aehcos proposes placing particular emphasis on the need to apply technology and innovation to improve beaches, as well as making progress towards the completion of the Senda Litoral, a strategic project designed to connect coastal municipalities, promote pedestrian routes and showcase one of Malaga's main natural and tourist resources. "Completing this infrastructure would expand the opportunities for the local population and visitors to the Costa del Sol to enjoy the coastline," Aehcos says.

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