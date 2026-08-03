The ‘world’s most handsome man’ is in Cártama: Pedro Cordero wins Mr Supranational

Since last Saturday, the province of Malaga can boast of having the "world’s most handsome man" among its residents.

Pedro Cordero Infantes, aged 23 ... and from Cártama, has been crowned the winner of Mr Supranational 2026, one of the most high-profile international male beauty contests.

Spain's name was the last to be announced during the gala held in the amphitheatre at Strzelecki Park, in the Polish city of Nowy Sącz. There, Cordero was presented with the sash and the title after successfully completing the various stages of a competition that brought together representatives from more than 40 countries.

The final, held on 1 August, was broadcast by the Polsat channel as part of the Beauty Festival organised every summer in the Małopolska region.

His coronation marks the culmination of an adventure that formally began last April. During the Miss RNB Spain 2026 gala, held in Salou, the young man was crowned Mister RNB Spain Supranational and was entrusted with the responsibility of representing the country at the world final. Since then, his preparations have focused on the various rounds, promotional events and pre-event activities taking place in Poland.

In July, Cordero travelled to Małopolska to spend time with the other contestants and take part in the qualifying rounds. As well as stage performances, the competition assesses aspects such as communication skills, stage presence, physical fitness, appearance and the ability to perform confidently in front of an audience.

The final ended with Spain being crowned the winner and the man from Cártama receiving the sash that designates him as Mister Supranational 2026. The news began to spread immediately across social media, where messages of support poured in from Malaga and, in particular, from his home town of Cártama.

Second title for Spain

Pedro Cordero’s triumph marks Spain’s second victory in the history of the competition. In 2023, Iván Álvarez from Galicia became the country’s first representative and the first European to win the title – something he has now shared with the Malaga-born player for just a few days.

It is worth noting that Cordero was already familiar with this type of competition. In 2023, he was crowned Mister RNB España Global, an accolade that marked the start of his journey in national and international male beauty pageants. Since then, the Spanish organisation has highlighted his experience on stage and his development within the industry.

A native of Cártama, Cordero combines his business career with his work in the fields of fashion and image. His selection as the national representative had already put the town back in the international spotlight, although his victory in Poland has now greatly increased that profile.

The Mister Supranational contest was created with the aim of selecting a male representative who combines physical presence, communication skills and international appeal. In recent years, it has established itself as one of the leading events of its kind, with contestants from Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.

Following the final, a new chapter will begin for the man from Cártama, centred on the commitments and engagements that come with the world title. The date of his return to Malaga has not yet been finalised, although his team plans to organise further events and public appearances once he returns to Spain.