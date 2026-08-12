Alhaurín de la Torre refurbishes its indoor swimming pool

The sports department of Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has carried out maintenance and improvement work on the municipal indoor swimming pool and spa.

Among the tasks was the replacement of the perimeter grating around the thermal water pool, in order to ensure proper filtration and keep the water clean.

Similarly, the legs and locks of the lockers in the indoor swimming pool, which were in poor condition, have been replaced. In the changing rooms, work on the suspended ceilings has reduced damp, insulated the ceiling and installed recessed lighting.

The diving platforms in the indoor swimming pool, which are constantly exposed to corrosion and chemicals, have also been sanded and polished.

As part of the town hall's planning, workers have also improved the surfaces of the football pitches and the padel courts at Los Manantiales, at a cost of 10,000 euros.

Councillor for sport Sergio Cortés stated that this was a commitment Mayor Joaquín Villanova had made to the clubs, schools and users of these facilities, with the aim of ensuring they are in perfect condition for the coming sporting season.

Furthermore, as part of the so-called dana plan (an initiative that supports the recovery of the municipalities affected by the weather phenomenon between 28 October and 4 November 2024), town hall staff carried out repairs and refurbishment work on the cross-country circuit in San Joaquín's peri-urban park.

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