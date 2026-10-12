112 incident
Malaga province head-on collision injures one person
A team of the provincial fire service intervened to free a person trapped in the accident on the A-345
SUR
One person was injured on Sunday in a head-on collision on the A-345 road in the municipality of Cártama (Malaga province).
The provincial ... fire brigade had to intervene to rescue a person that was trapped inside one of the vehicles. Sources have not disclosed their condition. An ambulance took them to hospital.
The emergency service teams then carried out preventative measures to clear the road.