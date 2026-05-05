Malaga town is looking for companies to clean and collect bins in exchange for 13-million-euro contract

José Rodríguez Cámara 05/05/2026 a las 12:57h.

Alhaurín de la Torre is in the process of arranging urban waste collection and transport service and street cleaning, as well as implementing the model for transporting waste to the treatment plant, transferring it or delivering it to the corresponding manager.

It has launched a contract with an initial duration of four years, with the possibility of a single extension for another year.

The local ruling team admits that it does not have "the appropriate and sufficient human and material resources to cover, in a timely manner", the needs subject to contracting.

Temporary contracts

Currently, temporary workers, sometimes even interim employees, carry out this essential task in every municipality - something that is no longer possible under current regulations. The new model contemplates the transfer of these workers to permanent positions.

That is why the town hall is searching for a specialised company that has all the necessary resources and is available every day of the year.

Interested parties have until 11.59pm on 14 May to apply. The contract has an estimated cost exceeding 13 million or, in other words, an annual fee, including taxes, of around three million.

The tasks that the successful bidder will have to undertake are extensive and include the collection of dead animals from public roads; the collection of waste after fairs and festivals; the monitoring of uncontrolled dumping; the maintenance of containers; ensuring the good condition of public roads, with tasks ranging from the removal of chewing gum to watering and washing; emptying litter bins; attending to public educational or sports facilities; the removal of leaves and plant debris; and all of this, in addition to launching awareness campaigns, providing direct assistance to residents and coordinating with municipal authorities.

The contractors' financial offer must be accompanied by a study that justifies the annual price that the town hall will have to pay.

One of the measures is the collection of organic waste. Bidders are therefore asked to define how they will implement this service and to propose the locations of the containers. Initially, the town hall will supply 230 containers for this purpose, with a capacity of 800 litres each. The winning bidder must install these containers along public roads.