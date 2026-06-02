Malaga town fair disrupted by knife attack with one detainee

Irene Quirante 02/06/2026 a las 10:38h.

The Local Police in the Malaga town of Alhaurín el Grande have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of perpetrating a stabbing that took place at the fairgrounds on 30 May.

According to sources, the incident occurred at the young people's stall at around 4.45am on Saturday, when a fight broke out between several people.

During the altercation, one of the young people attacked another with a knife, injuring him in the forearm.

The suspect allegedly threw the knife under one of the rides while trying to dispose of it during his escape. The police, however, intercepted him and recovered the weapon.

According to sources, after the police took the suspect to the Guardia Civil station, family and friends of the victim gathered outside. Tensions rose as they reportedly started throwing stones at the station.

The incident ended without further escalation or injuries.

During the day on Saturday, the police intensified monitoring operations at the fairgrounds to prevent further incidents.