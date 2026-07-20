Malaga town collision between two vehicles overturns one car and injures one person

The overturned car following the accident in Alhaurín el Grande.

SUR 20/07/2026 a las 11:08h.

A collision between two vehicles in the Malaga town of Alhaurín el Grande on Sunday injured one of the drivers, who managed to get out of his overturned car on his own.

The incident happened on Avenida de la Libertad. As a result of the impact, one of the cars overturned.

An emergency medical team attended to the injured driver.

The Coín team of the fire brigade were in charge of stabilising the overturned car and clearing the road.

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