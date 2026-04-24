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Malaga prison violent incident: inmate punches officer

The officers were preparing to search the inmate, who has been in solitary confinement since they found him in possession of prison-made weapons

María José Díaz Alcalá

Friday, 24 April 2026, 15:25

Prison workers' union 'Tu Abandono Me Puede Matar' has reported yet another violent incident at the Alhaurín de la Torre prison in Malaga province. According to TAMPM, an inmate punched a prison officer during a search on 23 April.

The prisoner in question had been in solitary confinement since the police had found him in possession of prison-made weapons. The incident happened while the police were searching him before letting him go out to the yard.

The inmate "suddenly" punched the prison officer and ran to the end of the corridor. The police managed to restrain him and ensure the safety of the other inmates and the prison staff.

The TAMPM union, however, says that this incident reflects a widespread trend in the Spanish prison system, which is reaching "record numbers of assaults on workers".

According to the union, this stems from several structural factors: the inmates' sense of impunity, the lack of real consequences for assaults and a deficient prison classification system. All of this, TAMPM says, is causing "a progressive deterioration of the system that today shows clear signs of collapse".

Prison workers blame the general secretariat of penitentiary institutions for the lack of safety they have been experiencing.

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surinenglish Malaga prison violent incident: inmate punches officer

Malaga prison violent incident: inmate punches officer