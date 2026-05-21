Malaga police investigate prefabricated house theft with crane from rural Guadalhorce Valley property

Juan Cano Malaga 21/05/2026 a las 09:44h.

A resident of the Malaga town of Pizarra reported last week that someone had stolen a prefabricated house he had installed on his rural property. According to his testimony, the thieves had used a crane to carry out the theft.

In home burglaries, thieves typically ransack the property to steal as much as possible. What's extraordinary in this case is that the loot is the house itself.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the theft. The wooden house was located in the Charcuela disrict, next to the Guadalhorce river and only 200 metres from the road that connects Pizarra with Cártama, which would have facilitated the thieves' escape.

The house was unoccupied at the time. According to sources, there is a planning violation complaint against it. In addition, the heavy storms this February flooded it, as they did many other houses in Andalucía.

Everything points to the criminals having used a crane to lift the wooden house and take it away from the site.

The Guardia Civil have asked the Local Police in neighbouring towns to collaborate by providing information regarding any odd sightings.