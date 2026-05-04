Malaga police discover arsenal of weapons in Alhaurín el Grande home after distress call from Singapore

Irene Quirante 04/05/2026 a las 14:50h.

The Guardia Civil are investigating a resident of the town of Alhaurín el Grande for alleged illegal possession of weapons. What began as a welfare check by the Local Police, who were responding to a call from Singapore requesting urgent medical help for a relative, ended with the discovery of a loaded revolver, several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition inside a home.

The incident took place in March. A relative of the suspect contacted the Local Police in the Malaga province town to raise the alarm. From Singapore, they sent a WhatsApp message informing the police that the man urgently needed medical assistance.

When the police arrived at the address, they found the property locked with no response from inside. Faced with a suspected medical emergency, they climbed over the perimeter wall to gain entry. Inside, they found the man lying on the floor in the hallway, showing clear signs of needing urgent medical attention.

While paramedics treated him, the police noticed something that changed the course of the intervention: a loaded revolver lay on a side table in the entrance area, ready for use. The police immediately seized the weapon as a precaution.

Following initial checks, the Guardia Civil confirmed that the man had no licence or legal authorisation to own firearms. The investigation led to a full search of the property.

The police discovered several pistols and revolvers, some already loaded, along with more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in different calibres and high-powered projectiles typically used in long firearms.

The Guardia Civil have now sent the case files to the relevant court. They continue investigating where the weapons came from and why the man was storing such a large amount of ammunition in a private home without any legal permits or safety measures.