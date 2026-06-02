Malaga nature protection police rescue mountain goat from irrigation pond in Cártama

SUR 02/06/2026 a las 16:02h.

A team of the Guardia Civil's nature protection service (Seprona) in Malaga have rescued a mountain goat trapped in an irrigation pond in the town of Cártama.

The events unfolded after a resident reported seeing the animal in a large water structure. The pond has approximately three-metre-high walls, which prevented its escape.

Upon arrival, the Seprona unit noticed clear signs of weakness in the animal that had repeatedly been trying to leave the water. There was a risk of death by drowning due to extreme fatigue.

The Guardia Civil immediately entered the pond to rescue the goat. Using safe restraint manoeuvres, they managed to stabilise the animal and successfully pull it from the water.

Beyond hypothermia and physical exhaustion, the animal had no serious injuries. The Guardia Civil released the goat in its natural habitat after verifying its mobility and vital signs.