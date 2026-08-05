Injured worker rescued after falling into water storage tank in Alhaurín el Grande

A 27-year-old man was rescued after falling into a water storage tank while carrying out painting work at a rural property in Alhaurín ... el Grande on Wednesday morning.

The injured man was taken to Hospital Clínico in Malaga after firefighters and paramedics freed him from the tank, according to the Malaga Provincial Fire Consortium (CPB).

The Emergencias 112 Andalucía emergency coordination centre received a call from Alhaurín el Grande Local Police at around 8.10 am reporting the incident at a rural property near kilometre 10 of the A-404 road.

The 112 control room immediately alerted firefighters, the 061 public ambulance service and the Guardia Civil, Spain's national police force responsible for policing rural areas and major roads.

Firefighters from the CPB station in Coín rescued the man, who had fallen into the water storage tank while carrying out painting work, the fire service said.