Illegal cockfighting operation uncovered in Alhaurín el Grande as Guardia Civil seizes 26 birds

Coín-based officers from the Guardia Civil's Nature Protection Service (Seprona) have seized 26 fighting cocks after uncovering a suspected illegal bird breeding operation ... in Alhaurín el Grande.

According to the Guardia Civil, the birds, including roosters and hens, were being kept in facilities that failed to meet the standards required to safeguard their welfare.

During the inspection, officers found that several of the birds had injuries consistent with fighting, as well as mutilated combs, the fleshy crests on top of a chicken's head. Both practices are banned under Spain's animal welfare laws.

The premises were described as being in a very poor state, with significant hygiene and sanitation problems that compromised the birds' welfare.

As a result of the inspection, all 26 birds were seized and one person is under investigation on suspicion of an offence against animal protection laws.