Helmets compulsory and a ban on riding on pavements: Cártama introduces new rules for scooters

Electric scooters will be subject to new rules when travelling around Cártama. Compulsory helmets, a minimum age of 15 and a ban on riding on ... pavements and in areas reserved for pedestrians are some of the measures included in the new municipal by-law on traffic, road use and mobility. These measures were approved by the council to bring local regulations into line with the rise in the use of personal mobility vehicles (PMVs).

From the date the regulations come into force, people riding e-scooters will also be prohibited from crossing pedestrian crossings whilst on their scooters. They will have to dismount and cross on foot; while the maximum speed will be set at 25 kilometres per hour, subject to the characteristics of each road and traffic conditions. Their use will also be prohibited on inter-urban roads.

With this update, the council aims to bring order to modes of transport that have become increasingly common in recent years, particularly amongst young people. The councillor for the Local Police, Juan Francisco Lumbreras, said that the town’s growth and the coexistence of pedestrians, cyclists, motor vehicles and scooters made it necessary to introduce regulations more in line with everyday reality.

The new regulation requires riders to dismount from their scooters at pedestrian crossings and allows the Local Police to impound them if the stipulated conditions are not met

The by-law also stipulates that these vehicles are for individual use. At night or when visibility is reduced, they must be fitted with at least one light and reflective device.

Controls and immobilisation

Certain obligations that are already part of road safety regulations will also apply. Road users may be required to undergo alcohol and drug tests and will be prohibited from using a mobile phone whilst driving, as well as from engaging in any behaviour deemed negligent.

The local authority regulations also bring the rules into line with the changes introduced at national level for personal mobility vehicles, including the new requirements regarding their registration and third-party liability insurance. The council explained that the aim is to integrate this type of travel into a safer mobility system without losing sight of the priority given to pedestrians.

The consequences of non-compliance will not be limited to a possible fine either. Once the by-law comes into force, the Local Police will be able to immobilise and impound any vehicles that breach the stipulated conditions.

Beyond scooters, the new regulations address issues relating to road traffic, parking, pedestrian routes and the coexistence of different modes of transport. The local authority attributes the regulations’ approval to Cártama’s growth and the need to reclaim space for pedestrians and adapt the streets to rapidly changing modes of transport.

Before it comes into force, the text must be published in the official gazette of the province of Malaga. It will come into force on the day following its publication and will also be available for consultation on the council’s website.

In the run-up to this, the town hall is preparing an information campaign on social media to explain the main changes. The aim is to ensure that users are aware in advance of the obligations they will have to fulfil.