Overnight fire destroys scrap warehouse in Alhaurín el Grande

A warehouse apparently used for scrap in Alhaurín el Grande was completely gutted by fire in the early hours of Sunday, causing extensive material damage ... but leaving nobody injured.

The 112 emergency service received a report of the blaze at 3.10am, according to information provided to SUR by sources at the Andalusian Emergency Agency (EMA).

Callers reported hearing explosions and warned that nearby homes could be affected by the flames.

Firefighters from Coín, Alhaurín de la Torre and Torremolinos were sent to the scene on Calle Ronda.

Three nearby homes affected

Three properties close to the warehouse were affected by the intense heat generated by the fire.

Firefighters said the warehouse was completely destroyed, with vehicles, electrical appliances and other belongings inside also consumed by the flames.

Guardia Civil officers and medical services also attended the scene. However, nobody required medical attention or was taken away for treatment.