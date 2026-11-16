Alhaurín el Grande building evacuated after construction work reveals structural problems

What began as renovation work in one of the classrooms at the Alhaurín el Grande municipal school of music has led to the precautionary evacuation ... of an entire building. The appearance of cracks and unevenness in the floor slabs of the Paco Guardamontes building raised concerns among municipal engineers, who launched an investigation to determine the cause of the damage.

Subsequent inspections and the discovery of further damage ultimately led the town hall to order the closure of the premises, which hundreds of people, including pupils, teachers, organisations and commercial establishments use.

The defects emerged while municipal workers were carrying out work in one of the centre's rooms. Municipal technical architect Francisco Javier Morales explained that during that inspection they had detected cracks and differences in floor levels on both the upper and lower floors.

From that point onwards, the technical services began to take measurements of the floor slabs to ascertain whether there had been any structural movement. At the same time, the town hall sought the assistance of external companies specialising in this field.

The work includes an inspection of the drainage network and the irrigation system, as well as a structural assessment to clarify the causes and extent of the damage.

However, as work progressed, the management of the school of music reported the appearance of new cracks, fissures and deformations in the timberwork. The recurrence of these defects led to a second technical inspection, which ultimately led to the decision to evacuate the building for safety reasons.

The educational activities that were taking place in the building have been relocated. Since Wednesday, 11 November, the school of music has been hosting classes in the classrooms of the CEIP Pablo Ruiz Picasso.

The municipal school of oil painting has also been temporarily relocated to alternative premises. Courses are currently taking place on Avenida Gerald Brenan 13.

Other affected services

The closure of the premises impacts the associations and groups that the building serves, including two commercial establishments which will need to find new premises in order to continue operating. The town hall's economy department is working on alternatives that would enable them to continue their businesses with as little disruption as possible.

The town hall has announced a scheme of direct grants to compensate for the financial losses resulting from this situation. As yet, it has not specified the exact grants or the definitive solutions for shopkeepers.

Mayor of Alhaurín el Grande Anthony Bermúdez has backed the decision, stating that "people's safety takes precedence over any other consideration". Bermúdez said that the evacuation is based on precautionary measures rather than a hasty decision, highlighting the coordination between the municipal departments of education, public works and economic development in organising the relocations and ensuring the continuity of the services.

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