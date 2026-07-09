Coín installs CCTV cameras at 13 key locations to tackle fly-tipping and antisocial behaviour

Tony Bryant 09/07/2026 a las 15:49h.

More than a dozen CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic locations across Coín as part of a new initiative aimed at improving public safety, monitoring traffic and tackling vandalism and antisocial behaviour.

The town hall has confirmed that the first phase of the project is now complete, with surveillance cameras operating at 13 sites throughout the municipality. The locations include recycling points at the entrances to several rural districts, as well as other key areas such as Valdeperales, La Trocha, the La Charca recycling point and the area next to El Rodeo sports centre, among others.

Council officials say the cameras are intended to discourage illegal dumping, vandalism and other forms of antisocial behaviour, while also providing support to the Local Police and security services in the event of incidents.

The council said it has already increased waste collection, street cleaning and road washing services, with refuse collected nightly and additional daytime collections in the worst-affected areas. However, it says irresponsible behaviour by a small minority continues to create problems.

The CCTV system is designed to protect the vast majority of residents who dispose of their waste responsibly, ensuring they are not affected by the litter and damage caused by others.

The installation marks the first phase of the surveillance programme, with further measures expected to follow as part of the council's wider effort.

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