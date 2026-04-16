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The main event of the celebrations is the procession of San Isidro. SUR

Cártama will celebrate the traditional pilgrimage in honour of San Isidro on 17 May

The local council confirmed that there will be no changes to the planned programme, despite the Andalusian parliamentary elections taking place on the same day

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 16 April 2026, 12:09

Cártama has confirmed that the date of the traditional pilgrimage (romería) in honour of San Isidro Labrador will remain unchanged and will take place on Sunday 17 May.

The announcement came after numerous enquiries from local residents seeing as the Andalusian parliamentary elections are held on the same day.

The council said that both events will proceed as normal in the town and will be supported by a substantial deployment of staff to ensure they can take place simultaneously.

The municipal authority said that a programme will be issued shortly offering details of all the activities scheduled for the coming months.

The festivities in honour of San Isidro, the town’s patron, include dance performances, concerts and flamenco recitals, competitions and children’s activities, as well as traditional cuisine and local folklore demonstrations.

The main event of the celebrations is the procession of San Isidro, when the iconic image, accompanied by the municipal band, is carried through the streets of the town and on to its shrine.

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surinenglish Cártama will celebrate the traditional pilgrimage in honour of San Isidro on 17 May

Cártama will celebrate the traditional pilgrimage in honour of San Isidro on 17 May