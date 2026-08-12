Cártama prepares three major projects to manage water drainage during upcoming storms

The Malaga town of Cártama wants to ensure that it is better prepared for the next torrential downpours.

Given the damage this winter's storms ... caused, particularly in Estación de Cártama, the town hall has undertaken three major projects aimed at collecting, channelling and draining water before it causes further flooding in some of the most vulnerable areas of the town centre.

The Spanish government has awarded the town hall a grant of over 12.5 million euros. This will enable the construction of a storm water retention tank and a channel to connect the area around Avenida de Andalucía with the Torres stream and the installation of a pumping system on Calle Pizarra.

The three projects focus on areas that have been particularly hard hit by the recent episodes of heavy rainfall. The aim is to improve the resilience of municipal infrastructure when the conventional drainage system is unable to cope with the full volume of water falling within a short period of time.

One of the key elements is the future storm water retention tank in Estación de Cártama. This type of infrastructure allows part of the rainwater to be temporarily stored during periods of heavy rainfall so that it can subsequently be released in a more controlled manner, reducing the pressure on the drainage network.

A canal will also transfer water from Avenida de Andalucía to the Torres stream. The project aims to create a new drainage route to facilitate the flow of surface water that accumulates in the area.

The third site is Calle Pizarra, where a pumping station will pump out water when conditions in the drainage network or the terrain hinder its natural drainage. This area was also particularly badly affected during the recent episodes of torrential rain, which caused water to enter private homes.

Mayor Jorge Gallardo considers the government funds a "historic" investment for the town and believes they will enable projects which, given their financial scale, would be difficult to carry out using municipal resources alone.

The funding scheme helps local authorities finance the repair, reconstruction, improvement or expansion of infrastructure and services.

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