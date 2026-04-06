Cártama locals come together to keep the 'hornazos' tradition alive Around 250 people participated in a hiking route while tasting hornazos, a traditional pastry associated with the Easter period

Tony Bryant Monday, 6 April 2026, 15:26 Share

Around 250 people of all ages took part in the traditional ‘hornazo day’ in Cártama at the weekend, an initiative that involved day of hiking and typical local cuisine.

Participants enjoyed a family-friendly walking route while tasting hornazos, a traditional pastry associated with the Easter period. Known locally as ‘Jornazo, this specialty is a type of baked pastry usually filled with a hard-boiled egg. Often made in distinctive shapes, it is traditionally eaten in the days before or after Easter.

The event was organised by the youth department of the town hall with the aim of keeping the hornazo tradition alive in the municipality.

As in previous years, the hike started from the town’s sports complex, where hornazos were provided for all participants to be eaten along the route. A variety of workshops and children’s activities was held in the area surrounding Parque El Castillo after the hike had finished.