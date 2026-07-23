Caminito del Rey cancels visits for this Thursday and Friday

One of the bridges on the Caminito del Rey.

Isabel Méndez Málaga 23/07/2026 a las 17:44h.

The Caminito del Rey route in Malaga province has suspended visits from 1.10pm onwards for this Thursday, 23 July, and Friday, 24 July.

The ... weather forecast, which has placed parts of the province under an amber alert for heat, justifies the measure.