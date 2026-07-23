Tourism
Caminito del Rey cancels visits for this Thursday and Friday
The iconic gorge is in one of the areas of Malaga with the highest temperatures
The Caminito del Rey route in Malaga province has suspended visits from 1.10pm onwards for this Thursday, 23 July, and Friday, 24 July.
The ... weather forecast, which has placed parts of the province under an amber alert for heat, justifies the measure.
The gorge is between the municipalities of Álora, Antequera and Ardales, right in the heart of the Guadalhorce Valley, one of the hottest areas in Malaga at the moment.
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Temperatures in these areas in the interior of the province could reach 44C on Thursday and Friday.
According to its website, the Caminito will be closed from 1.10 pm on both days, coinciding with Aemet's warnings, which will be active between 1pm and 9pm.
General admission tickets are no longer available. The only tickets still available are for the guided tour at 8am on Friday.
According to the website, no tickets of any kind are available for this Saturday, Sunday and Monday.