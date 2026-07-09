Alhaurín de la Torre temporarily shuts down four swimming pools due to E. coli

José Rodríguez Cámara 09/07/2026 a las 15:38h.

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has temporarily closed four municipal swimming pools after detecting Escherichia coli (E. coli) during routine water quality checks.

This is an indicator of faecal contamination, which requires the immediate activation of the established health protocol.

The swimming pools in question are Torrealquería, La Alquería and the smaller pools at the Joaquín Blume and El Cordobés complexes, where the larger pools remain open to the public as normal.

The local authorities have initiated the hyperchlorination process, which requires the pools to be closed for approximately 24 hours. If the tests yield negative results, the pools are expected to reopen sometime this Thursday.

Precedents

The local government says that these types of incidents are not exceptional and have occurred before. The presence of E. coli is usually linked to faecal contamination, which can enter the water due to poor hygiene practices by some users, especially young children, wearing contaminated footwear or, in some cases, vandalism.

Therefore, all users must take extra hygiene measures before bathing to use the facilities responsibly and respect at all times the operating rules of the municipal swimming pools.

Likewise, residents should immediately report any uncivil or unedifying behaviour that may endanger the health of bathers.

The town hall has apologised for any inconvenience this preventative measure may cause, while stressing that the priority is to guarantee safety and water quality in all swimming pools.

This incident is not unique to Alhaurín de la Torre. The municipal swimming pool in Algarrobo had to close last weekend after faeces were detected in the water. The town hall also activated the health protocol for cleaning, disinfection and treatment to ensure the facility could reopen safely for users.

Due to faecal contamination, the beaches of Los Álamos and Guadalmar, in Torremolinos and Malaga respectively, were also closed for almost a month (from the end of April to May). The contamination was due to two burst pipes in the sewage system caused by the flooding of the Guadalhorce river following the heavy rains of the last weekend of December.

Last year, it was necessary to close the Torrealquería outdoor swimming pool after the water appeared dyed red. The councillor for sports considered the incident an act of vandalism. The dye caused no more harm than changing the water's colour.

Actions of this kind force the town hall to increase surveillance measures at municipal facilities, including fencing and other actions, given that they are frequent targets for vandalism. One example is the fencing off of the duck park.

Public swimming pool summer season

The outdoor swimming pools in Alhaurín de la Torre opened to the public on 29 June. Working hours are from 11am to 8pm, Monday through Sunday.

Prices are two euros for members and eight euros for non-members, Monday through Friday, and four and 15 euros, respectively, on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Season passes are also available: 40 euros for members and 70 for non-members. The membership fee is three euros for residents of Alhaurín de la Torre and 20 for everyone else.

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