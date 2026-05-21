Alhaurín de la Torre resident chases burglars and films them as they escape crime scene

The video the Alhaurín de la Torre resident took while chasing the two suspects.

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre 21/05/2026 a las 11:32h.

Two masked suspects attempted to break into a house in the Capellanía residential area of Alhaurín de la Torre (Malaga) last Saturday, before fleeing when the homeowners surprised them and unleashed their dogs.

A resident chased the pair and filmed them as they escaped, footage that now forms part of the Guardia Civil investigation into a string of similar burglaries in the province.

Although the video initially presents unclear images, it soon comes into focus and shows two masked men running from the seen. The person taking the video says off-camera: "Here they are. Look."

María José and her husband live in the house in question. According to her account, the incident happened at around 9.15pm on 16 May. "It was almost daylight," she said.

"We had gone out to walk the dogs, but eventually decided to return home early because it was chilly," she said.

"We turned around and, as I entered the garden, I saw the balcony and got the feeling that someone was there," she stated.

She immediately told her husband: "Antonio, let the dogs go!"

One of the dogs is an American Staffordshire terrier which, in line with Spanish law governing potentially dangerous breeds, wore a muzzle.

According to María José, the two men appeared to have tried to enter the property through the part of the house connected to the outdoor areas.

"The two of them stood up. One jumped over the fence with incredible agility and I managed to open the gate for the other one so he could leave," she said.

The shouting and barking alerted neighbours. Shortly afterwards, a young man began chasing the suspects.

Key material in a larger investigation

The neighbour, who asked not to be identified, handed key evidence to the Guardia Civil, who have taken charge of the investigation. The footage provides details of the suspects' clothing and appearance.

The suspects' "uniform", clearly visible in the video, matches descriptions given by victims of other burglaries in Alhaurín de la Torre and elsewhere in Malaga province.

According to residents, the burglars typically enter homes through doors or windows facing patios or gardens before quickly stealing valuables, particularly cash and small items. They usually strike when homes stand empty, such as during school runs, evening walks or major local events.

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has convened a meeting with the government sub-delegation on 25 May. Officials requested the meeting several weeks ago to coordinate policing during the town fair, but participants will also discuss the recent burglaries and similar incidents.

Municipal sources stressed that the town hall works closely with the Guardia Civil to increase police patrols in residential developments, neighbourhoods and more isolated areas as a deterrent. Officials also pointed out that the local government increased the police budget in both 2025 and 2026 to expand the Local Police workforce.

Authorities also highlighted the size of the municipality, which covers nearly 83 square kilometres.

"Coordination between the different police forces is essential to reduce these crimes, and the meeting on the 25th will focus on improving surveillance and security measures as much as possible," town hall sources said.

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