Alhaurín de la Torre to present twin Louisiana city with a crochet flag by workshop students Measuring four square metres, the piece was crafted by ten local women out of recycled materials; the piece will travel to New Iberia, in the southern US state

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Thursday, 16 April 2026, 16:23 Share

The crochet workshop in Alhaurín de la Torre, which has been running since 2019, has an average of 50 participants who mainly dedicate their talents to making awnings to provide shade in the town centre. They make these using recycled materials provided by the environmental department.

This tradition will now be used to strengthen the ties that unite the town with its sister city, New Iberia, in Louisiana, United States. The pair have maintained close relations since the beginning of the 21st century.

One of these handcrafted pieces, a four square metre awning, will be sent over in the colours of the Alhaurín de la Torre flag, blue and gold. In the centre are two intertwined hands as an expression of the union between the two places and also the national flags of Spain and the USA.

Ten crocheters have been involved in this project for just over a month and a half. Their piece will be taken directly to New Iberia by a delegation from Alhaurín de la Torre, led by councillors José Manuel de Molina and María del Carmen Molina, who will also travel to participate in their Spanish culture week. In New Iberia, they have also been working on a crochet awning for several years, which is exhibited at the Spanish Festival.

The workshop instructor, Eva Pacheco, pointed out that every year more and more women participate and lend their time and dedication to this project, which can be seen by all residents and visitors. The mayor, Joaquín Villanova, said that he would propose that the group receive public recognition for their work and dedication, as this initiative has allowed the image of Alhaurín de la Torre "to travel around the world".