El Gordo lottery jackpot windfall lands in Malaga with some 1.6 million euros heading to the province Four tickets of the winning first prize number 05490, have been sold, two of them in the city, one in Villanueva del Trabuco and another in Torremolinos

The El Gordo jackpot prize in Spain's Christmas lottery is set to make four ticket holders in Malaga very happy this Christmas.

Four tickets of the winning first prize, number 05490, have been sold, two of them in the city, one in Villanueva del Trabuco and another in Torremolinos.

It was at 11.21am when the children of San Ildefonso sang the winning numbers for the Gordo – worth 4m euros, or 400,000 per tenth of a ticket commonly sold.

In Malaga city, one was sold in the Molinillo neighbourhood, and another in the area of Princesa. The other two ‘décimo’ winning tickets were sold in Villanueva del Trabuco and Torremolinos.

Have you been lucky this year?

Check your Christmas lottery ticket numbers here in our free online checker...