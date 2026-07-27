Malaga police arrest young man on suspicion of six cases targeting elderly people withdrawing money from ATMs

The National Police have solved six cases of fraud targeting elderly people at ATMs in Malaga city and arrested one person.

The suspect, 21, mainly ... used the 'good samaritan' method and targeted vulnerable people who were withdrawing cash.

He would often stand behind them, as if "waiting for his turn". He would interrupt them and try to distract them, claiming that their PIN might have been blocked, asking for their help or offering to help them. He would always adapt to their reaction.

If a customer were to withdraw 20 euros, for example, the suspect would end up withdrawing 600 euros from the victim's account.

In some cases, the victims appeared uncomfortable at having someone standing very close behind them and attempting to strike up a conversation. Some complainants stated that they had already heard about this criminal tactic.

The suspect was unable to deceive one of the victims, but he did not give up and ended up using violence to steal the money.

The police have charged him with six counts of fraud and one count of robbery with violence.

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