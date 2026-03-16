Now setting sail from Malaga: one of the world's most luxurious cruise ships

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 16 March 2026, 15:12 Share

In the world of cruises, there are standard ships, luxury ships and then there are those known in the trade as "ultra-luxury". The latest arrival in Malaga, one of the Four Seasons Yachts, falls into this latter category. It is no coincidence that the chain behind it manages some of the most exclusive hotels on the planet, reflecting the high standard of this new cruise ship for the mega-luxury market.

Moreover, "new" doesn't just refer to this vessel being a new arrival to Malaga Port, currently moored at Palmeral dock, but also because the operator has chosen the capital of the Costa del Sol for its christening ceremony, which will take place this week. In fact, the ship is on its maiden voyage, as it is brand new, measuring 207 metres in length, with 95 suites and capacity for only 190 passengers.

Until Tuesday, anyone taking a stroll along dock 2 at Malaga Port will have the opportunity to see this nautical gem. Its arrival also puts it in charge of kicking off high season for cruise ships in the capital of the Costa del Sol, coinciding with springtime.

Direct access to the sea and a swimming pool that transforms into a dance floor for ultimate aquatic enjoyment.

Its design features a unique, double-sided deck that unfolds on both sides of the ship, allowing direct access to the sea for water sports. It is also equipped with a 20-metre pool at the stern that can be raised hydraulically to reveal a dance floor or event space. Other amenities include 11 restaurants and bars, a wellness centre and a gym.

All cabins offer floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces. Among the most exclusive options, there is a suite named after Malaga. Then there's the crême de la crême of what's available for would-be passengers: the so-called Funnel Suite, the jewel in the ship's crown, with four levels and all located within the ship's glass funnel, boasting nearly 930 square metres of indoor and outdoor space, including its own private pool.

How much does it cost?

This cruise ship from Four Seasons Yachts has scheduled departures from Malaga this month. According to sales info available online, passage for the Malaga-Valletta tour (nine nights) in a basic suite is advertised at around 33,000 euros.

On other itineraries, such as the Caribbean, for a 7-night cruise, prices typically start at around 20,000 euros per suite and around 25,000 euros for the Greek Islands-Mediterranean cruise. Therefore, if we break it down to daily rates, the average price for an entry-level suite is around 3,000-5,000 euros per night, although these prices do not include meals or alcoholic beverages.

The Malaga Suite costs around 150,000 euros, whereas the Funnel Suite is 'price on request', but is estimated to exceed 250,000 to 300,000 euros for a one-week stay.