Free music, theatre and circus activities under the moon in the Serranía's Genal valley The Baja La Luna festival seeks to fill the summer nights with culture

The small white village of Benadalid, in the Lower Genal valley in the Serranía de Ronda, will hold the next edition of its Bajo La Luna festival from August 16 to 20, an event that seeks to fill summer nights with culture.

Theatre, music and circus activities, among others, are planned and all events will be free to attend and start at 10.30pm to allow for the heat of the summer to cool down.

The event was presented at Diputación de Malaga authority this week, by the provincial delegate Manuel López Mestanza, together with the mayor of Benadalid, Antonio Vera.

"It started in 2008 as a small local initiative and over time the project has grown in quality and format to become a cultural benchmark in the region, offering an artistic quality similar to that of other national festivals", said López Mestanza.

The festival will be opened on 16 August by singer-songwriter Javier Ruival with an acoustic concert. The village's historic castle will be an impressive backdrop.

The final performance will be by the municipal theatre and dance group with a musical tribute to the show Aladdin.