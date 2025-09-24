First rains of autumn arrive in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol: these are the areas most likely to get some

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 09:41 Share

The first rains of autumn have arrived in the south of Spain. In fact, many people have already encountered the first drops in the early hours of the morning. According to the forecast of the state meteorological agency (Aemet) for today, very cloudy skies accompanied by occasional showers are expected "during the first half of the day" in Malaga province. In the afternoon, intervals of high clouds are forecast.

Also announcing rain this week in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y rayos' the local meteorologist José Luis Escudero said: "There is a probability of some weak and occasional rainfall due to the easterly wind and a bit of cold air at altitude. It will be in mountainous areas near the coast where the probability is greater; not all areas will be wet".

According to the Aemet forecast, in Malaga - the capital of the Costa del Sol - rain has already made an appearance in some areas and the probability remains at 70% until 2pm. The same possibility is highlighted for Torremolinos, while in Fuengirola, Marbella and Estepona the percentage rises to 80-85%. In the eastern area of the province, the skies will be overcast but the probability of rain is only 15% in Vélez-Málaga until 2pm, while in Nerja the sky is also expected to be overcast.

In the interior of the province of Malaga the probability reaches 95% in Álora also until 2pm. In Ronda the forecast rises to 85% while in Antequera high clouds without rain are expected.

Zoom Wet ground in Malaga, early this Wednesday morning. E. Requena

Rising minimums

As for temperatures, Amet forecasts minimum temperatures to rise and maximum temperatures to fall. In Vélez-Málaga, the maximum temperature is expected to be 27C and the minimum 18 degrees. In Antequera the maximum will be 25C and the minimum 14 degrees. Meanwhile, in Malaga city and Ronda the mercury will reach 24C, while the minimum will be 18 and 15 degrees respectively, and in Marbella the thermometer will reach 22C maximum and 20 degrees minimum. Finally, Aemet also expects light to moderate winds from the southeast, easing in the afternoon.

For its part, the forecast for the Andalucía region includes "low clouds on the Mediterranean slope during the first half of the day, accompanied by light rainfall on the coast and in the mountains". The forecast also highlights "slightly lower or unchanged minimum temperatures in the eastern half of the community and rising in the rest, more pronounced in the province of Cadiz; maximum temperatures in decline in the western part of the Mediterranean slope, with little change in the rest.

On the Spanish mainland, the forecast for this Wednesday is "likely to be showers and locally heavy storms in the early hours of the morning on the coasts of Barcelona and Girona. Locally heavy rainfall is likely during the early morning in the north of the Balearic Islands and at the end of the day on the northern coasts of Catalonia".