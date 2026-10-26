Fight outside Malaga province school leads to investigation into two people for causing bodily harm

A dispute between students of a school in Benaoján, Malaga province, led to a physical brawl between adults at the school gates the following day, ... Thursday. The Guardia Civil are investigation one adult and one minor for causing bodily harm.

The incident took place at around 9am on 22 October, right at the start of the school day. According to the witnesses who contacted the emergency services, a group of five or six individuals attacked, shoved and punched a couple.

The emergency calls reported that one of the victims was bleeding from the head. The operator dispatched police to the scene, but there was no need for medical intervention because the victim was taken to a health centre in a private vehicle.

The altercation left two people injured. According to sources, the person with the most serious injuries had to have at least two stitches in the eyebrow.

The regional education authorities have stated that the incident did not involve any pupils. They are, however, investigating whether circumstances at the school might have contributed to it. The investigation remains open.

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