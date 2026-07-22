Worker airlifted to hospital after four-metre fall at Estepona building site
Emergency crews responded to an industrial accident in the Guadalmansa-Cancelada area on Tuesday afternoon, where firefighters helped evacuate the injured 55-year-old by helicopter
A team from the Malaga provincial fire brigade was called out on Tuesday to rescue a 55-year-old worker who fell around four metres ... down an embankment at a building site in Estepona.
The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Camino Loma de Retamar in the Guadalmansa-Cancelada area of the municipality. The Andalusian Emergency Agency (EMA) also deployed National Police officers to the scene.
Firefighters helped stabilise the injured man before carrying him on a stretcher to a waiting helicopter, which airlifted him to hospital.