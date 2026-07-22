Worker airlifted to hospital after four-metre fall at Estepona building site

A team from the Malaga provincial fire brigade was called out on Tuesday to rescue a 55-year-old worker who fell around four metres ... down an embankment at a building site in Estepona.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Camino Loma de Retamar in the Guadalmansa-Cancelada area of the municipality. The Andalusian Emergency Agency (EMA) also deployed National Police officers to the scene.

The moment the injured person was evacuated. (CPB)

Firefighters helped stabilise the injured man before carrying him on a stretcher to a waiting helicopter, which airlifted him to hospital.