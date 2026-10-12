Estepona wedding ends with one man brutally beaten in violent brawl

A wedding that took place in Estepona this past Saturday ended with a violent brawl, in which a 33-year-old man was brutally beaten.

The incident happened at around 6.15am on Sunday. The emergency services received a call reporting that a person had sustained injuries following a fight. According to witnesses, he was almost run over by a vehicle.

The victim required medical attention at a local primary care centre. His injuries suggested possible fractures to both his jaw and one of his arms.

The National Police attended the scene to conduct an investigation. Whether they have made any arrests remains unknown.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub