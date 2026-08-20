Drug-trafficking
Estepona police arrest three people following raid on drug den
The National Police have seized 114 doses of cocaine, a shotgun and several electric scooters and bicycles
SUR
The National Police have raided a drug den in Estepona and arrested three people who were selling drugs on the premises.
During the search ... of the property, investigators seized 114 doses of cocaine, totalling 11.5 grams, a shotgun and several electric scooters and bicycles of dubious origin, the source of which is under investigation.
The police launched operation 'Mayday' following a tip-off suggesting that drugs were being sold at a property near Parque del Orquidario.
As the investigation continued, the police carried out discreet surveillance around the drug den, confirming the constant flow of customers who were going to the premises to buy their doses of drugs and even consume them inside.
The police seized drugs from some of the buyers on several occasions, which ultimately allowed them to request a warrant to enter and search the property.
The detainees are 32, 47 and 63 years old. Their activity had triggered concern among the residents of the centre of Estepona, as it had turned it into a hotbed of brawls and a place where stolen goods were exchanged, with drug addicts in search of money at the heart of the problem.