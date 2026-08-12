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Three paddleboarders rescued off Manilva coast after drifting out to sea at night

Emergency services launch night-time search off Punta Chullera for trio who lacked lifejackets - including one non-swimmer.

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Three paddleboarders rescued off Manilva coast after drifting out to sea at night

Europa Press

Three paddleboarders stranded half a mile out to sea in the dark have been rescued off the coast of Manilva.

Emergency services were alerted at ... 9.07pm on Monday after the group - two men and a woman - got into difficulty off Punta Chullera and began drifting offshore.

None of the paddleboarders were wearing lifejackets and one member of the group was unable to swim.

The Tarifa Maritime Rescue Centre coordinated a joint response, deploying the rescue vessel Salvamar Gadir alongside a Helimer 222 helicopter, Guardia Civil land patrols, local police, and paramedics.

Using coordinates supplied by a bystander on shore who stayed in contact with dispatchers, the crew of the Salvamar Gadir located the trio at 9.53pm.

All three were pulled safely on board unharmed before being taken to the Estepona port.

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Three paddleboarders rescued off Manilva coast after drifting out to sea at night

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Three paddleboarders rescued off Manilva coast after drifting out to sea at night