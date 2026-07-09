AP-7 toll motorway closed and homes evacuated due to wildfire in Estepona

The spread of a wildfire that broke out in the early afternoon of this Thursday in the municipality of Estepona, has led to the declaration ... of an Operational Level 1 emergency.

According to the regional minister for health and emergencies Antonio Sanz, the AP-7 toll motorway has been closed in the vicinity of the fire, near the Montemayor housing estate, and a precautionary evacuation of homes in the Parque Botánico Country Club area has also been ordered.

Following the report of the fire, a response team comprising a light helicopter, a medium-lift helicopter, a fire engine and 24 ground crew members was deployed to the area.

Subsequently, as the Infoca firefighting programme also reported on its X (formerly Twitter) account, the resources were expanded to include: a light helicopter, two medium-lift helicopters, two water-bombing aircraft, one Foca aircraft from the ministry of ecological transition and another for coordination, a fire engine, 45 ground crew members and a medical unit.

🔴 #IFEstepona (#Málaga), zona urbanización Montemayor.



ACTUALIZAMOS MEDIOS:

🚁 1 ligero, 2 semipesados, 1 pesado

🛩️ 2 de carga en tierra, 1 Foca del @mitecogob, 1 de coordinación

🚒 1 autobomba

🧑‍🚒 45 efectivos por tierra

🚑 Unidad Médica https://t.co/1aXSHeGVyo pic.twitter.com/lhlhZcbquH — EMA INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 9, 2026

This is the second wildfire in Estepona so far this week, following the one that broke out at midday on Monday in the area of Camino del Pozuelo, which was brought under control by nightfall.

Meanwhile, Infoca personnel are also working to extinguish another fire that has broken out in the Montes de Málaga, with a team comprising 16 ground crew, a light helicopter and a fire engine deployed to the scene.