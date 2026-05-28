The mayor of Estepona asks to testify again in the case of alleged embezzlement

The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano (PP), has requested to testify again before the judge investigating a case concerning alleged misconduct in public ... office and the misappropriation of public funds in connection with the hiring of a woman, C.P.B., for two months at the town hall.

The mayor allegedly maintained “a romantic relationship” with her, and she was not required to carry out any work duties.

García Urbano presented the request to the Estepona court on the 11 May under the protection of article 400 of the criminal procedure law, which establishes that "the accused may testify as many times as he wishes and the judge will receive his statement if it is related to the case". The request, to which SUR had access, was registered on the same day that it became public knowledge that the mayor will finally be judged by a professional court and not by a jury.

This request has been granted by the head of the court, who has scheduled the mayor 's statement, as a defendant, for 3 June at 10.30am.

Legal sources said that, in his first appearance before the court, García Urbano invoked his right as a person under investigation and did not accept questions from the judge or the prosecution. He only answered those from his lawyers.

For this case, the public prosecutor's office is asking for five and a half years in prison and ten years of disqualification from public office for the mayor. According to the provisional conclusions, in February 2023 García Urbano, by virtue of a mayoral decree, proceeded to hire C.P.B., "with whom he had a sentimental relationship, knowing that she was never going to carry out any work activity".