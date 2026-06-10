Manilva investigators arrest man for sexually assaulting young woman in public after night out

María José Díaz Alcalá 10/06/2026 a las 12:45h.

The Guardia Civil have arrested a middle-aged man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young woman in her 20s in public in the Sabinillas area in Manilva back in April.

The detainee allegedly took advantage of the woman's vulnerable state following alcohol consumption to sexually assault her in the street after a night out.

On the day after the incident, the victim woke up semi-conscious, with various bruises on her body and other signs of having suffered a sexual assault. She didn't remember anything that had happened the night before, but she reported the incident and her injuries to the Guardia Civil.

Given the seriousness and nature of the incident, the Guardia Civil opened an investigation to reconstruct the events of that night.

They were able to gather various pieces of evidence confirming the assault and lack of consent. The young woman was unable to defend herself or refuse.

The police quickly identified the alleged perpetrator: a middle-aged resident of Manilva.

According to sources, the suspect, after learning about the report, tried to obstruct the case and even threatened to kill several witnesses to prevent them from speaking to the police.

Finally, a few weeks ago, the police arrested and placed him in provisional imprisonment, awaiting further court development.

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